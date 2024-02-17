A Home in the Grove

Our s-i-l, John, is the Music Director at a private boarding school, so the housing is provided for the faculty families. Here, their home is one of the older ones (1940s), built in the center of a 16-acre avocado grove! The caveat is that the school owns the grove, so "no picking", but they can take any that fall to the ground. One day when we stayed here, Ken went walking and came back with 30 avocados that had fallen, which only means they're ripe and ready to eat! We all think this is an amazing location to call home!