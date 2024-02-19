Previous
Rainy Day collage by Weezilou
Photo 2278

Rainy Day collage

A few moments capturing the essence of a rain-soaked day! I seem to have slept through the noise of boulders falling last night! This morning, the creek running past the house sounds like highway noise! From the house on our way up to the campus, there were a few small mud-and-rock slides with road workers cleaning it all up and diverting the flow. While we're all together, I had Ken take a photo of me with our girls in front of the dining hall fireplace. After lunch, Heather and Ken each made batches of cookies while the kids waited for the first ones to come out of the oven. Only because it was too rainy to be outside, they enjoyed a cookie delivery from s-i-l John while they watched cartoons.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
624% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Oh my gosh the daughter on the right is so much like you.
February 20th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
@joansmor I just showed her what you wrote; we're told that all the time, both by her friends and mine! And we love so many of the same things; it's great to have her visiting!
February 20th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Glad you are dry! We have lots of family in both northern and southern Ca, lots of rain!
February 20th, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Very sweet collage with you and the family. I love Ashley's rain boots. How nicely they contrast with Heather's summer sandals. : )
February 20th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
February 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise