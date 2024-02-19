Rainy Day collage

A few moments capturing the essence of a rain-soaked day! I seem to have slept through the noise of boulders falling last night! This morning, the creek running past the house sounds like highway noise! From the house on our way up to the campus, there were a few small mud-and-rock slides with road workers cleaning it all up and diverting the flow. While we're all together, I had Ken take a photo of me with our girls in front of the dining hall fireplace. After lunch, Heather and Ken each made batches of cookies while the kids waited for the first ones to come out of the oven. Only because it was too rainy to be outside, they enjoyed a cookie delivery from s-i-l John while they watched cartoons.