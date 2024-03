Put to Use at Last!

I don't always get rid of unused items if I think they'll have a good purpose someday! I had this frame without a photo for ...well...years before this little girl was even born! While the family was still visiting, I spotted this on a shelf in my art room and knew exactly the picture I wanted, and didn't she cooperate beautifully?! Hazel LOVES to eat lemons (though I can't imagine how!), so she and the lemon tree in our yard paired beautifully here!



Some things need a little time to percolate!