Previous
Photo 2320
I Heard Ken Laughing...
They were hungry, too, and we know from experience, the next step would have been to tap on the window...
*She's been dropping by less frequently and he hangs out with more drakes... I hope someone is minding the nest as he's taken her out for dinner. They ate and left soon after...
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
2
0
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
13th April 2024 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
pair
,
mallards
,
peaceable kingdom
Annie D
ace
they are delightful
April 14th, 2024
haskar
ace
Cute shot.
Birds are always hungry. But I only feed them during hard winters. And we teach this to others too. In our climate (before warming), birds must fly away for the winter. If they don't do this, they won't survive. And they fly away when they don't find food in the fall.
April 14th, 2024
