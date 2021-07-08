Previous
newly emerged by aecasey
284 / 365

newly emerged

From little black caterpillars to a line of chrysalis and five new butterflies. Caught three mourning cloak butterflies as they were emerging.
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Mickey Anderson ace
Wow, great capture!
July 11th, 2021  
