Belt of Venus

I hurried out to try and catch these clouds at sunset, but missed the Golden Hour light. Still, I got the Belt of Venus. I thought maybe there would be a nicer image further on, so I walked west a bit. Turned around and these had all turned pink (see main album). Hurried to find a place with no trees or machinery so I could catch the pink. I like both the cool gray/blues of this and the vibrant pinks that showed up just a bit later.