hawk moth by aecasey
352 / 365

hawk moth

The morning glories have overtaken my garden. They are of no use to butterflies, but the hawk moth likes them.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Diana ace
what a stunning capture, wonderful detail and colours.
August 20th, 2022  
