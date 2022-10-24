Previous
Next
changing elm by aecasey
361 / 365

changing elm

We have a run of old, old wooden sheds that used to hold grain oh sooooo long ago. One is now draped by an elm tree where many of the summer birds enjoyed its shade. This is the first year I've ever seen that tree yellow. So pretty!
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
99% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise