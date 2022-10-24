Sign up
361 / 365
changing elm
We have a run of old, old wooden sheds that used to hold grain oh sooooo long ago. One is now draped by an elm tree where many of the summer birds enjoyed its shade. This is the first year I've ever seen that tree yellow. So pretty!
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Tags
leaves
,
macro
,
fall
,
autumn
