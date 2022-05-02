Previous
Next
Sculptures by Michelle Reader by allsop
Photo 444

Sculptures by Michelle Reader

Mentioned there yesterday, sculptures at the Harlow Gallery at welbeck Abbey, Nottinghamshire
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
121% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise