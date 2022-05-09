Sign up
Photo 443
Beryl
Been very quiet on the photo front for a while and may be for a little while yet. My wife Beryl has been diagnosed with breast cancer and had a mastectomy in May, now has to have chemo. It came as a bit of a shock but we are remaining positive.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
365 Project
close