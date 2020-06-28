Sign up
Untitled003379DSCF3098
Bit of an experiment, but I think it works.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Latest from all albums
Anything Goes
X70
28th June 2020 9:34am
Tags
window
,
reflection
,
selfie
Fr1da
Great composition and tones and contrasts !
June 28th, 2020
