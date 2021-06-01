Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
78 / 365
Woodland Stream
Sir Mark Rylance has called on the arts to help solve the climate crisis by telling stories that persuade people to “fall in love with nature again” and prompt government to back green policies. (
https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2021/jun/01/mark-rylance-arts-should-tell-love-stories-about-nature-to-tackle-climate-crisis).
So I thought this photo would be my contribution.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
966
photos
25
followers
23
following
21% complete
View this month »
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
Latest from all albums
275
338
339
340
276
341
271
78
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
Anything Goes
Camera
X70
Taken
31st May 2021 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
river
,
landscape
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close