Woodland Stream by allsop
Woodland Stream

Sir Mark Rylance has called on the arts to help solve the climate crisis by telling stories that persuade people to “fall in love with nature again” and prompt government to back green policies. ( https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2021/jun/01/mark-rylance-arts-should-tell-love-stories-about-nature-to-tackle-climate-crisis). So I thought this photo would be my contribution.
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate.
