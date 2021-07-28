Previous
Angel Roof by allsop
Angel Roof

The splendid angel roof in St Wendreda’s Church, March, Cambridgeshire. It is widely thought that this is the church and roof that inspired Dorothy L. Sayers for her boom The Nine Taylors.
28th July 2021

Andrew-Bede Allsop

