112 / 365
Angel Roof
The splendid angel roof in St Wendreda’s Church, March, Cambridgeshire. It is widely thought that this is the church and roof that inspired Dorothy L. Sayers for her boom The Nine Taylors.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Photo Details
Album
Anything Goes
Taken
27th September 2012 6:56pm
Tags
church
roof
angel
jul21words
