Previous
170 / 365
Lost Shoe
This small child's shoe, really pre-toddler size, whose parents will be searching for it. The photo is very grainy as it was taken on my basic iPhone before 0600 hours.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
street
shoe
Lesley
Oh dear. I hope the parents retrace their steps
September 6th, 2023
