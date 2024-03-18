Previous
Scholars on the way to school by allsop
Scholars on the way to school

The alleyway opposite my house leads to school, so twice a day we get the scholars off to their lessons. I wanted to catch the smoke coming from the three lads at the front of the pack and only just managed it.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

