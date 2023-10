SLP 047

47days into my year long making of a daily still life. Found this amongst old family papers; Dale Williams "Voice in a Million" (real name William George Haynes) was my wife's uncle who gained some fame as a singer appearing on Old Time Music Hall around the country, Pantomime and concerts. He had a regular booking at Scarborough amongst other places. He also went on tour with Freddie and his Dreamers and we have a telegram from Freddie wishing him well in a show he was about to do.