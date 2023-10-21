Sign up
Photo 386
SLP 048
48 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we have a seasonally apt hat, gloves and scarf.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
1
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
1928
photos
31
followers
53
following
105% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
20th October 2023 6:06am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
still life
,
clothing.
Lesley
ace
Very necessary accoutrements
October 21st, 2023
