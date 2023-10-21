Previous
SLP 048 by allsop
Photo 386

SLP 048

48 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we have a seasonally apt hat, gloves and scarf.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
105% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Very necessary accoutrements
October 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise