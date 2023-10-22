Sign up
Photo 387
SLP 049
49 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Picked this up from the road this morning, mundane but has an organic beauty about it.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
metal
,
clamp
,
still life
,
etob-152
