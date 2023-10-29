SLP 055

55 days into my year long making of a daily still life; this little old tin is not of particularly good quality but it has a meaning for me. It originally belonged to my Paternal Grandparents through the vagaries of inheritance it has ended up with me. As you can see it is a tourist piece from Chatsworth House in Derbyshire which is not many mies from where I live although my Grandparents were London folk and I am the first of the family to live in the Midlands.