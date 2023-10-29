Previous
SLP 055 by allsop
Photo 394

SLP 055

55 days into my year long making of a daily still life; this little old tin is not of particularly good quality but it has a meaning for me. It originally belonged to my Paternal Grandparents through the vagaries of inheritance it has ended up with me. As you can see it is a tourist piece from Chatsworth House in Derbyshire which is not many mies from where I live although my Grandparents were London folk and I am the first of the family to live in the Midlands.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
107% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So much detail on this cute tin box.
As your get pushed for this week can you do a high key shot.
Subject of your choosing.
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise