56 days into my year long making of a daily still life. An oil painting of a view towards the Isle of Skye. We bought this little painting at a local auction in the early 1970's, it is an oil on board but I cannot find an artist's name although I have never taken it out of the frame. It is very similar tp paintings of Bonnie Prince Charlie's flight too the Isle of Skye but there is only one person in the boat. See my "365" Album for detail of the boat.