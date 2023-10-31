Sign up
Photo 396
SLP 057
57 days into my year long making of a daily still life
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
still life
,
stained glass
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Simple and lovely.
October 31st, 2023
JackieR
ace
Ooh what a lovely piece if glass, nicely lit too
October 31st, 2023
