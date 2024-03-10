Previous
SLP 182 by allsop
182 days into my year long making of a daily still life. The Grape Hyacinth is a fascinating plant, it is classified as a herb of the Asparagus family!
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
JackieR ace
I only get leafery of these plants, they never flower!! This is the year I dig them up!
March 10th, 2024  
