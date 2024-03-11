SLP 183

183 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we are half way through already!

This may not look much to you but it is very special to me, it is the broken handle of my father's umbrella which he certainly had before I was born and which means it is over 77 years old and could be 90 years plus. I remember him when I was about 10 years old having the umbrella bit being repaired but when he died in 1976 I found it broken in a cupboard. Dad carried it with him even in the sunniest weather, tightly rolled and used it as a walking stick.