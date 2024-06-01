Sign up
Photo 610
SLP 265
265 days into my year long making of a daily still life, (entering into the last 100 days of my personal challenge). Little plaster angel brightening up this pot of foliage.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
statue
,
angel
,
still life
