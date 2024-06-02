Sign up
Photo 611
SLP 265
265 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we have the 10th. in the series of twelve flower plates. My aim is to photography one a month until the series is complete.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
ceramic
plate
still life
flora
Suzanne
Gorgeous plate
June 2nd, 2024
