SLP 266 by allsop
Photo 612

SLP 266

266 days into my year long making of a daily still life and I am now within 100 days of my year long still life challenge.
The Serbian Bellflower is a species of Campanula, a really beautiful flower that received the Royal Horticultural Society's Award of Garden Merit. Campanula's symbolism represents gratitude, humility, attractiveness and everlasting love. It is also associated with death and is often planted on graves.
These lines are taken from 'A Toccata of Galuppi's' by Robert Browning:

"Was a lady such a lady, cheeks so round and lips so red,—
On her neck the small face buoyant, like a bell-flower on its bed,
O'er the breast's superb abundance where a man might base his head?"
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate.
Photo Details

