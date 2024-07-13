Sign up
Photo 652
SLP 304
SLP 304
304 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Hydrangea paniculata. The exquisite pure white flowers of this variety of Hydrangea are captivating. In the symbolism of flowers white flowers symbolise boasting.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
hydrangea
,
still life
,
flora
