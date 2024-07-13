Previous
SLP 304
SLP 304

304 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Hydrangea paniculata. The exquisite pure white flowers of this variety of Hydrangea are captivating. In the symbolism of flowers white flowers symbolise boasting.
13th July 2024

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
