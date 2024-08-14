Sign up
Photo 684
SLP 336
336 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Hawthorn Berries.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
4
1
Kami
X-T5
14th August 2024 5:15am
tree
berries
still life
flora
Susan Wakely
Nice amount of berries.
August 14th, 2024
