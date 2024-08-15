Sign up
Previous
Photo 685
SLP 337
337 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Northern Red Oak and Acorn Cups.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2506
photos
54
followers
80
following
187% complete
View this month »
678
679
680
681
682
683
684
685
Latest from all albums
681
205
682
792
683
684
793
685
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
15th August 2024 6:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
oak
,
acorn
,
still life
Casablanca
ace
The acorn cups are so tiny
August 15th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
This is lovely
August 15th, 2024
