SLP 337 by allsop
337 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Northern Red Oak and Acorn Cups.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca ace
The acorn cups are so tiny
August 15th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
This is lovely
August 15th, 2024  
