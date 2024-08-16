Previous
SLP 347
SLP 347

347 days into my year long making of a daily still life. As mentioned in comments in yesterday's post I have sorted the numbering out, it seems that I have made a few sequencing mistakes through the past year but every day does have a photo!
16th August 2024

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
