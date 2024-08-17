Sign up
Photo 687
SLP 348
348 days into my year long making of a daily still life. The underside of the Coltsfoot leaf are as beautiful as the top side.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
leaf
still life
flora
coltsfoot
