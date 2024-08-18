Previous
SLP 349 by allsop
Photo 688

SLP 349

349 days into my year long making of a daily still life.
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca ace
Wow, you are getting so close now! Lovely fresh bit of wildflower meadow in there
August 18th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Beautiful!
August 18th, 2024  
