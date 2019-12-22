Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1819
Pigeon kiss
Another pigeon shot from yesterday. Evidently “pigeon kiss” (they rub beaks) is a mating behavior. Cookies and Christmas tree both decorated today....yay!
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2178
photos
100
followers
148
following
498% complete
View this month »
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
Latest from all albums
1813
1814
314
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st December 2019 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
Sweet! Fav!
December 23rd, 2019
Rick
ace
Wow, great shot.
December 23rd, 2019
