Pigeon kiss by amyk
Pigeon kiss

Another pigeon shot from yesterday. Evidently “pigeon kiss” (they rub beaks) is a mating behavior. Cookies and Christmas tree both decorated today....yay!
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Walks @ 7 ace
Sweet! Fav!
December 23rd, 2019  
Rick ace
Wow, great shot.
December 23rd, 2019  
