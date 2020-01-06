Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1834
6january
Near Backus Creek, Roscommon, Michigan.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2201
photos
103
followers
151
following
502% complete
View this month »
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
Latest from all albums
1830
1831
320
1832
46
321
1833
1834
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd January 2020 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Love how you have that touch of plants in the lower right. Has a very minimalist feel to me.
January 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close