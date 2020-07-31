Sign up
Photo 2041
Junior
Nayanquing Point yesterday. Lots of wildflowers, not many birds...spent lots of time trying to figure this bird out, only to realize it is a tree swallow. Used to seeing that iridescent blue color; didn’t realize the juveniles are gray.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2535
photos
121
followers
178
following
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
Nice capture
August 1st, 2020
