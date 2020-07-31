Previous
Junior by amyk
Photo 2041

Junior

Nayanquing Point yesterday. Lots of wildflowers, not many birds...spent lots of time trying to figure this bird out, only to realize it is a tree swallow. Used to seeing that iridescent blue color; didn’t realize the juveniles are gray.
amyK

Shirley (mjmaven) ace
Nice capture
August 1st, 2020  
