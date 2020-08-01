Previous
Next
1august by amyk
Photo 2042

1august

Lots of backyard birds today...they must know we just stocked up on birdseed!
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
559% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
He's a cutie - that dark brown smudge on his wings identify him as a male sparrow, not a female!
August 2nd, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Great capture
August 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise