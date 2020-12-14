Previous
mr. cardinal by amyk
Photo 2177

mr. cardinal

Cold today...started out 17F this morning. A pair of cardinals in the yard caught my eye.
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Aww, love those cardinal, nice capture.
December 16th, 2020  
