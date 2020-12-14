Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2177
mr. cardinal
Cold today...started out 17F this morning. A pair of cardinals in the yard caught my eye.
14th December 2020
14th Dec 20
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
15th December 2020 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Aww, love those cardinal, nice capture.
December 16th, 2020
