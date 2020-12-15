Previous
Next
mrs. cardinal by amyk
Photo 2178

mrs. cardinal

Nice when they pose outside the window when it’s too cold to be outside for long!
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
596% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Pretty girls and pretty shot.
December 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise