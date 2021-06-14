Sign up
Photo 2358
the mrs.
Yesterday was Mr. Cardinal’s turn; today it’s the Mrs.
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
13th June 2021 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carrie Shepeard
She’s beautiful! Nice shot
June 15th, 2021
Liz Milne
ace
Lovely
June 15th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Well, she certainly is as beautiful, just in a different way. Love the way you captured her with the light.
June 15th, 2021
