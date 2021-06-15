Previous
Next
doing the heron strut… by amyk
Photo 2359

doing the heron strut…

From the wildlife refuge earlier this month….
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
646% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Your title really fits. They look kind of haughty and strutting.
June 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise