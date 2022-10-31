Previous
Halloween horrors! by amyk
Photo 2862

Halloween horrors!

A double exposure to illustrate two Halloween horrors…scary faces and leftover candy! Tagged for week 44 of the 52week challenge “horror” and for One Week Only, day 1 (halloween) hosted by @summerfield
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
