Photo 2863
1november
Bay City Riverwalk today where we saw a big group of herons & egrets. Glad to get some photo time before they continue heading south.
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
2
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3674
photos
181
followers
238
following
784% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
1st November 2022 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Elizabeth
ace
Interesting how they stand on one foot!
November 2nd, 2022
eDorre
ace
Nice catch
November 2nd, 2022
