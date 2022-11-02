Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2864
Cosmos&bee
For the One Week Only challenge, day 3 “ISO 100”. Glad the sun was out today! The cosmos are one of the few remaining flowers in the yard. Didn’t use tripod out of sheer laziness.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3676
photos
180
followers
237
following
784% complete
View this month »
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
2864
Latest from all albums
2859
2860
2861
2862
738
2863
2864
739
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
2nd November 2022 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
owo-5
Mags
ace
Beautiful soft focus and colors.
November 2nd, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Delightful! You have a steady hand. fav
November 2nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely that you captured the bee so well on this pretty flower.
November 2nd, 2022
Anita W
Captured beautifully
November 2nd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close