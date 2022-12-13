Previous
natural b&w by amyk
Photo 2905

natural b&w

52week challenge, week 50 “b&w”. Interestingly, the photos I took Sunday morning were not taken in b&w, nor were they edited.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Great shot.
December 14th, 2022  
eDorre ace
How cool!
December 14th, 2022  
