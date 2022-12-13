Sign up
Photo 2905
natural b&w
52week challenge, week 50 “b&w”. Interestingly, the photos I took Sunday morning were not taken in b&w, nor were they edited.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
2901
2902
750
2903
751
2904
2905
752
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
11th December 2022 10:23am
Tags
52wc-2022-w50
Rick
ace
Great shot.
December 14th, 2022
eDorre
ace
How cool!
December 14th, 2022
