snow collector by amyk
Photo 2906

snow collector

Another from Sunday’s snowy morning…
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
It's amazing the amount of snowflakes stacked on that branch.
December 15th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Love the capture of the snow piling up on the twigs and leaves.
December 15th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
One poor leaf about to give way! So cold - black and white except for the leaf! Very nice!
December 15th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Nice pop of color.
December 15th, 2022  
