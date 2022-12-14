Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2906
snow collector
Another from Sunday’s snowy morning…
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
4
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
11th December 2022 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
It's amazing the amount of snowflakes stacked on that branch.
December 15th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Love the capture of the snow piling up on the twigs and leaves.
December 15th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
One poor leaf about to give way! So cold - black and white except for the leaf! Very nice!
December 15th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Nice pop of color.
December 15th, 2022
