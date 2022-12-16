Previous
Next
into the woods by amyk
Photo 2908

into the woods

one more snowy scene…
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
796% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I want to explore, but I don't want the cold - if you could just walk down there and take a photo, oh say every 10 metres would be fine. thanks!
December 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise