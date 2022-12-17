Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2909
Mrs. Hairy Woodpecker
Too many overcast days in a row and looking ahead at the forecast, the sun doesn’t put in an appearance for quite a while. I do enjoy watching the woodpeckers at our suet plug feeder and managed a shot while there was enough light.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3734
photos
182
followers
239
following
796% complete
View this month »
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
Latest from all albums
751
2904
2905
752
2906
2907
2908
2909
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
17th December 2022 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Pittenger
ace
I know what you mean re day after day of gloom. This is a beauty. Did you make this suet feeder? How far do you have it from your house? In the woods? We have at least piliated woodpeckers in the woods near us but would love some guidance re feeder and placement
December 18th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Nice shot of this little guy - don't see them very often here
December 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close