Mrs. Hairy Woodpecker

Too many overcast days in a row and looking ahead at the forecast, the sun doesn’t put in an appearance for quite a while. I do enjoy watching the woodpeckers at our suet plug feeder and managed a shot while there was enough light.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Jane Pittenger ace
I know what you mean re day after day of gloom. This is a beauty. Did you make this suet feeder? How far do you have it from your house? In the woods? We have at least piliated woodpeckers in the woods near us but would love some guidance re feeder and placement
December 18th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Nice shot of this little guy - don't see them very often here
December 18th, 2022  
