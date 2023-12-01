Sign up
Previous
Photo 3258
December begins…
….overcast and snowing most of the day. Catching up on 52week challenge, week 47 landscape.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
10
5
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
52wc-2023-w47
Kathy
ace
Nice look at the river in the snow. You're passing me on the 52 week challenge. I've got to get serious about catching this challenge up!
December 1st, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A beautiful wintery scene in color and climate.
December 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
December 1st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
It does look very cold & wintery.
December 1st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely wintery scene.
December 1st, 2023
Milanie
ace
Looks awfully chilly!
December 1st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful winter scene and capture of the snow falling.
December 1st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful winter scene - fav
December 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful winter scene
December 1st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
December 1st, 2023
