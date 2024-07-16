Previous
Red-spotted purple… by amyk
Red-spotted purple…

…unusual name for a butterfly but that’s what my search for ID yielded…happy to have managed this shot with the iPhone
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Barb ace
Great iPhone capture, Amy!
July 18th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Fabulous capture and close up of this butterfly. Fav.
July 18th, 2024  
