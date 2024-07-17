Sign up
Previous
Photo 3487
17july
just a weird lighting effect, the sun was shining on these while the background is dark due to a fence blocking the light…
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
3
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4488
photos
209
followers
276
following
955% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
17th July 2024 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Beautiful result of what you have called weird lighting! 😊
July 18th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Cool
July 18th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Lovely result and capture! Fav.
July 18th, 2024
